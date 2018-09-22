Binky Felstead opens up on Insta after split from JP Patterson

They announced their separation a few days ago on their social media accounts.

And now Binky Felstead has opened up about how tough this week has been on her.

The 28-year-old former Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram to write a detailed post about what she's gone through in the wake of her split from Josh ''JP'' Patterson.

Uploading a picture of her gorgeous daughter India, Binky thanked everyone for the support she has received since the announcement.

She captioned it, ''this week has been an emotional one for me, so I wanted to say thank you so much for all your support, it really means a lot.''

She thanked the mum's who joined her at saying that they, ''made me smile, shared stories (and wine) and generally helped look after me! You have all been amazing, and being with you this week was exactly what I needed. Lots of powerful, kind and smart women to hang out with.''

She continued, ''it just goes to show that we don’t need to be comparing ourselves as women, we need to join together and support one another wherever and whenever we can. Please keep in touch ladies, it’s honestly been so so amazing to have met each and every one of you. That’s the beauty of these.''

Binky's 1.4 million followers were quick to post comments of love and support.

One wrote, ''take care of you and your lovely daughter! That's the most important for now'' while another said, ''you will be absolutely fine, you're a beautiful person and you adore your little one. I brought my son up on my own and he is kind considerate gorgeous young man.''

We're sending you lots of love Binky, we know she will be absolutely fine and continue to be an amazing mum to little India.