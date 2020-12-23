Bindi Irwin’s baby updates are giving us life

When Bindi Irwin first announced that she was pregnant the entire world – animal and human – freaked out. It seems like only yesterday she was helping her dad, Steve with the animals around Australia’s Zoo. The conservationist who is now twenty-two (!) met her husband as teenagers in 2013 and married in March 2020 in a private ceremony in Australia Zoo.

Last August that she and husband Chandler Powell, an American wakeboarder, announced that they were pregnant with their first child. Since then, we’ve been receiving the most gorgeous updates on her pregnancy journey, all zoo-inspired, of course!

The first post was their announcement, which pictured them holding up a tiny zookeeper’s outfit and looking deliriously happy.

‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.’ She captioned the photo.

‘Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.’

And true to her word, Bindi has kept us updated throughout the whole pregnancy, the ups and downs, all the while incorporating her life’s work as a conservationist.

‘Reflecting on when we found out that we are going to be parents. Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still. I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way.'

'I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are. We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives.'

‘It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents. Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes.’

Bindi then took her next photo with the animals in the zoo, using the posts as an opportunity to educate people about conservationism and the natural world around them. Her championing of animal rights takes after her Dad, Steve Irwin, famous crocodile hunter and carer. Bindi has shared before that her ‘parents’ dedication to making the world a better place has inspired me since I can remember’.

‘The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.’

Bindi even revealed her child’s gender using the animals from around the zoo, snapping the most gorgeous pictures with husband Chandler.

‘Baby girl, you are our world.

‘Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.’

As Bindi entered her second trimester she posed with a cute koala bear, to share the news. We think this baby is going to be caring for animals before she ever even walks!

‘Can’t wait for our sweet baby girl to meet our animal family. I think she’ll love how fluffy our koalas are. We’ve entered the second trimester and now baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hamster!’

In October, we finally got to see her bump as she posted a pic her mum snapped of her;

‘My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound, she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!’

As she reached the halfway mark in her pregnancy around the end of October, we could really see her bump coming in, even in her zookeeper’s uniform! Getting the local wildlife involved again, she posed with Chandler this time in this gorgeous shot.

‘Baby bump is getting bigger! We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening!’

At twenty weeks, Bindi gave us another update with an animal photobomb, captioning it;

‘Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless.’

Our absolute favourite post so far, however, is the unbelievably cute photo the pair posted of their 22-week scan. The absolute awe in Chandler’s voice would seriously make you well up! They sound so excited by what they’ve created together.

‘Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year.’

Her latest post shared last night, gives us her newest ‘bumpdate’ and she shared that she is now 26 weeks pregnant! It is seriously flying by!

‘I thought I’d share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey. Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that.’

We cannot wait for baby Irwin-Powell in 2021! We also can’t wait to see what the pair name their daughter, as Bindi’s father Steve named her after his first and favourite crocodile! To each their own!