Bindi Irwin shares meaning behind daughter’s ‘graceful’ name

Bindi Irwin has shared an insight into her daughter’s unique name.

Bindi, the daughter of the infamous ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, welcomed her daughter into the world in 2021 with her husband Chandler Powell.

The couple decided to name their baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

In a new message to her fans, Bindi has opened up about the meaning behind Grace’s beautiful name, and revealed there is a tribute to her late dad in the moniker.

Bindi’s dad Steve tragically passed away in 2006 due to an injury caused by a stingray when he was filming a documentary in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Explaining the meaning of her daughter’s name, the 25-year-old shared a snap of her and her toddler to her 5.6M Instagram followers and wrote “I thought I’d share the story behind our beautiful daughter’s name. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior”.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s”.

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad. Her last name is Powell just like her incredible Dada and his family”.

Irwin closed off by adding, “I think about how much meaning and love was poured into naming the most important part of our lives, our gorgeous Grace”.

Many fans of the wildlife conservationist headed to the comments of the post to share their thoughts of the ‘graceful’ name.

One commenter said, “This is a lovely story bindi thank you so much for sharing”.

“It’s a beautiful name. Your dad would be so proud of her and you all”, penned another fan.

A third added, “I love all the meanings! So special!”.

Bindi and her husband Chandler tied the knot in March 2020, and welcomed their daughter into the world a year later.

When celebrating Grace Warrior’s second birthday earlier this year, Bindi shared a moving message for her only child that reads, “Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives”.

“Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul”.

She added, “You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life”.