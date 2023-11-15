Bindi Irwin shares heartfelt tribute to dad Steve Irwin on special day

Bindi Irwin has shared an emotional tribute to her late father.

Today (November 15) is Steve Irwin Day, an annual event which honours the life and legacy of the late conservationist.

On her dad’s special day, Steve’s eldest child Bindi has chosen to dedicate a heartfelt tribute to him, 17 years after his death.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 25-year-old zookeeper shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself as a little girl, snuggled into her dad’s shoulder as he beamed at the camera.

“November 15, Steve Irwin Day,” the mum-of-one captioned the adorable snap.

Bindi, who now runs Australia Zoo with her mother Terri, younger brother Robert and husband Chandler, continued by writing: “To the world, he will be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior. To our family, he will be remembered as our world.”

Many fans of the Irwin family have since taken to the comments section of Bindi’s post to send their well-wishes, and to reflect on The Crocodile Hunter star’s legacy.

“Forever in our hearts & forever a legend. Happy Steve Irwin Day!!” one follower replied.

“He’d be so proud of what you and your family have become,” another wrote.

“Now that’s a great photo! What an incredible moment captured forever,” a third fan gushed.

Steve Irwin Day was first marked back in 2007, one year after the 44-year-old’s untimely death. The conservationist was tragically killed in September 2006, after he was attacked by a stingray while filming for a new documentary.

Earlier this month, Bindi – who tied the knot with husband Chandler in March 2020 – revealed the meaning behind their daughter’s name.

Two-year-old Grace, who was born on her parents’ first wedding anniversary, has heartwarming family connections in her name, with mum Bindi writing on Instagram: “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad.”

“I think about how much meaning and love was poured into naming the most important part of our lives, our gorgeous Grace,” she added at the time.