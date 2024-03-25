Bindi Irwin posts adorable birthday message for daughter Grace

The Irwin family are celebrating!

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace is celebrating her third birthday today (March 25).

Zookeeper Bindi, who is the eldest child of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, welcomed her firstborn daughter into the world in 2021, alongside her husband Chandler Powell.

To make the occasion even more special, Grace was born on the same day that Bindi and Chandler marked their first wedding anniversary.

Now, as the family celebrate, proud mum Bindi has chosen to reveal a beautiful tribute message to her only child.

The 25-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to post two beautiful snaps. The first image showcases Grace as a newborn in Australia Zoo’s khaki uniform, as Bindi sweetly cradles her. Meanwhile, the next photo displays Grace as a toddler, as she gives her mum a tight hug.

“Three years of being your mama. Happy Birthday to our strong, thoughtful, incredible daughter,” the conservationist gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I know you are destined for wonderful things in this world with your kind and beautiful heart. Walking alongside you on your life journey, watching you as you grow in this world, that is and will be the greatest honour of my life,” she continued.

Bindi concluded her emotional tribute by writing: “I love you for my entire existence.”

Following the heartwarming birthday message, many of Bindi’s 5.7M followers have since expressed their own well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday Grace Warrior, can’t believe how much she’s grown,” one fan exclaimed.

“Beautiful family Bindi! Your dad is so proud of you right now!” another replied.

“Happy birthday to your little warrior girl,” a third fan added.

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in March 2020 at a private ceremony at the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo. Due to pandemic restrictions at the time, the only attendees were Bindi’s mother Terri, younger brother Robert and family friend Wes Mannion.

Exactly one year later, the pair became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter Grace.