Bindi Irwin pens sweet tribute to brother Robert amid new career

Bindi Irwin has revealed she’s ‘so proud’ of her brother Robert after his latest career move.

While the children of the late conservationist and zookeeper Steve Irwin continue to carry on their dad’s work in wildlife conservation alongside their mum Terri, Robert has now branched out onto television work.

The 20-year-old has started co-hosting the latest series of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Writing a heartwarming tribute to her younger brother on social media, Bindi admitted she’s ‘always cheering’ for Robert.

Bindi unveiled a sweet photo of herself and her brother in their matching uniforms for Australia Zoo to her 5.7M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, the 25-year-old wrote, “A note to say that I’m SO PROUD OF YOU, @robertirwinphotography! Such an incredible cohost on Australia’s @imacelebrityau with beautiful @ladyjuliamorris on Channel 10”.

She went on to praise her brother for his work to ensure there would be no more wildlife consumption during challenges on the reality show.

“Watching you take on new challenges and shine has been the very best. And you made positive change with no more wildlife consumption on the show since joining!”.

“You continue to inspire us all with your message of conservation through so many different avenues. Always cheering for you”, she added.

Many fans of the zookeepers headed to the comments to complement the nice tribute and bond the pair share.

One fan said, “I love how supportive your family is”.

“Just the way family should be with each other. Thank you for being such an example of that”, penned another fan.

A third added, “What a Beautiful write up. Robert is doing an amazing job on the show”.

Robert also commented on the post to say, “Bindi thank you so much! Love you heaps, thanks for always being so supportive”.

Their mum Terri then left a message on her daughter’s post to admit, “I am truly blessed with two such amazing kids!”.