Billy Joel pens cute message to mark daughter’s 7th birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his youngest daughter.

The Piano Man singer’s little one is turning seven years old and to mark the special occasion, Billy has penned a sweet tribute to her online.

Admitting Remy ‘completes his family’, Billy has unveiled a collection of sweet photos with his daughter and loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, the 75-year-old posted snaps of him and Remy on a boat to his 876K followers.

Other images show Remy enjoying a cooking class with her dad as well as a solo picture of the birthday girl smiling at the camera.

In his heartwarming tribute, Billy wrote, “Happy 7th birthday to our Remy Roo! You complete our family”.

“We can’t imagine life without you and yet it often feels like it was just yesterday that you came into the world!”.

The Uptown Girl singer closed off his birthday messages by admitting, “Forever, our little baby girl. Love, all of us”.

Many of Billy’s fans flooded the comments with compliments about the family photos and to send birthday wishes to Remy.

One fan wrote, “Glad to see all the love in your family, Billy. It's the joy of life”. “Happy 7th. You look like your daddy”, penned a second commenter. Another said, “Adorable family. Happy Birthday Remy dear”.

Earlier this week, Billy and his wife Alexis took their daughters to see Taylor Swift in concert in Miami ahead of Remy’s birthday.

After unveiling a snap of himself and his youngest daughters meeting Taylor backstage, Joel revealed, “Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John’s ‘Face to Face’ concert previously held the seating record”.

Credit: Billy Joel Instagram

“Taylor’s second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!”.

He added, “Plus, we got to celebrate with her mama. Celebrating someone’s success does not negate your own. She is showing our girls all that is possible. Onward and upward #swifties”.

Billy welcomed his youngest child into the world in 2017 with his fourth wife Alexis Roderick. The couple share nine-year-old Della Rose together too.

He is also a dad to 38-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.