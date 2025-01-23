Billy Crystal & Meg Ryan share teaser for When Harry Met Sally reunion

When Harry Met Sally fans have been reacting to the news of a very special reunion!

Back in 1989, rom-com lovers became obsessed with Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

The beloved film, which spans over the course of 12 years, follows Harry and Sally when they first meet on a journey from their university in Chicago to New York City. Despite butting heads, the pair eventually form a close friendship over the years and their lives become intertwined.

However, when their friendship suddenly becomes more complicated, Harry’s first-ever argument with Sally starts to linger in their minds – can men and women ever truly be ‘just friends’?

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Now, over three decades after they first teamed up together, When Harry Met Sally’s two biggest stars have teased that they have finally reunited for a special project!

Last night, Meg and Billy took to Instagram to share a joint post, sharing their reunion after 36 years.

A brand-new photo of the pair sees Meg and Billy sitting together as their characters, with Billy even choosing to wear Harry’s now-iconic cream jumper. The image is staged to recreate the rom-com's interview scenes with loved-up couples, which interject throughout the movie.

“It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon,” Meg and Billy penned alongside the snap.

Following their exciting announcement, many fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“I bet it’s a Super Bowl ad,” one fan theorised.

“Amazing, together. Does this mean we will find out what happened to Harry and Sally,” another quizzed.

Credit: Columbia Pictures

“I think I’m about to pass out. I LOVE whatever this is!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Billy and Meg have not worked together since When Harry Met Sally. Speaking to People in 2023, Billy noted that the two actors were magically “thrown together” for the project, and that they are still seen as “a couple to everybody” decades later.

“People fall in love every day, and people fall out of love every day. This movie is evergreen that way. It’s a beautiful thing,” he praised.