Billie Faiers pens emotional tribute to mark daughter Nelly’s birthday

Billie Faiers is celebrating!

Today (July 9), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex is marking her daughter Nelly’s 11th birthday.

Billie is also a mum to her eight-year-old son Arthur and two-year-old daughter Margot, all of whom she welcomed with her husband, Greg Shepherd.

To celebrate Nelly’s special day, Billie has now taken the opportunity to pen a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her daughter’s birthday morning celebrations, which included colourful decorations and a mountain of presents.

In her post, Billie also showcased a range of photos from throughout Nelly’s life so far, featuring family holidays and Nelly bonding with her younger siblings.

“Happy 11th Birthday to our Beautiful daughter Nelly,” the proud mum gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“11 years ago today you made me your mummy and watching you grow into the beautiful little lady you are today makes me the proudest mummy in the world. You are kind, courageous, fun, polite, caring and a little bit cray cray,” Billie wrote.

“You truly move in your own way. You are one in a million my darling girl and we all love you so much. We can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you. Love you forever,” the reality star added.

Following her wonderful tribute, many of Billie’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Nelly.

“Happy 11th birthday beautiful girl! Where did baby Nelly go??” one follower exclaimed.

“Happy birthday Nelly have the best day,” another commented.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter Nelly,” a third fan replied.

Speaking to OK! last September, Billie confessed that she doesn’t intend to welcome a fourth child into her family.

“I’m done with three. We’re outnumbered! It is honestly a massive step from two to three. So I feel like I’m really happy and lucky that I’ve got three kids,” she explained at the time.