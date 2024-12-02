Billie Faiers honours daughter Margot’s birthday in sweet tribute

The Shepherd-Faiers family have been celebrating!

Today (December 2), Billie Faiers’ youngest child, Margot, is marking her second birthday.

Billie, who gave birth to Margot in December 2022, shares her baby girl with her husband Greg Shepherd, alongside the couple’s two other little ones – Nelly (10) and Arthur (7).

Now, in honour of Margot’s special day, former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie has taken the opportunity to pen a beautiful tribute to her.

Earlier today, Billie took to Instagram to post a glimpse into Margot’s second birthday celebrations, as well as snaps from the first two years of her life.

The sweet images showcase Margot posing alongside her birthday cake, which features a baby doll and building blocks spelling out her name.

“Happy 2nd birthday to our beautiful darling Margot,” Billie gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“You truly are the Sunshine of our lives. You are the cutest, most beautiful little soul, two whole years of loving you my baby girl. You make me smile every day, you are the most wonderful little angel to be around, we simply adore you!!!” the reality star continued.

“We can’t wait to celebrate your birthday with you today, Happy Birthday is your favourite song, we can’t wait to sing it all day with you!!!” proud mum Billie exclaimed.

“I love you so much my precious girl, I still can’t believe my baby is two,” she added.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Billie’s fellow famous faces have since taken to her comments section to spread their own birthday wishes to Margot.

“Happy birthday gorgeous girl!” replied former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips.

“Awe beautiful pics, HBD Margot,” commented TOWIE alum Danielle Armstrong.

“The most beautiful birthday girl, love you Margot x,” added Billie’s sister Samantha Faiers.