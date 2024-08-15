Big Brother’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu admits why she feels ‘damaged’

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has opened up about her mental health, after appearing on a string of reality TV shows.

The reality star initially shot to fame in 2021, when she first appeared on ITV’s Love Island. Ekin-Su went on to win the series with her then-partner, Davide Sanclimenti. However, in January of this year, the former couple confirmed that they had ended their romance for good, after previously rekindling last summer.

Following her split from Davide, Ekin-Su has since gone on to appear on two other reality shows – Celebrity Big Brother, and the American celebrity version of The Traitors.

Now, as she prepares for the release of her autobiography later this month, Ekin-Su has admitted that she feels “damaged” from her life in the spotlight.

Speaking on Rylan’s How to Be in the Spotlight podcast, the 29-year-old reflected on her struggles with her mental health.

“I had this hatred about myself. And when I was in Love Island, I was different. I was not as damaged. I wasn’t swept up in this TV fame and controlling and I was just careless, you know?” she detailed.

Rylan then asked Ekin-Su if she believes she is damaged, to which the reality star responded: “I think I am. Yes, I’m owning it. I am.”

Ekin-Su went on to note how her life in the public eye has “damaged” her.

“I’m damaged from the whole experience of coming out, relationship going wrong, not looking after myself, going from one reality TV show to another, not putting myself first. But I’m on a road where I’m fixing the damage,” she explained.

On January 30, Ekin-Su announced that her relationship with Davide had come to an end, approximately six months after rekindling from their first split.

She wrote on Instagram: "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.”

"Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways..,” she wrote, adding that “breakups are never easy.”