Big Brother winner Kate Lawler gives birth to beautiful baby girl

The former Big Brother winner, Kate Lawler is now a proud mum to a beautiful baby girl with fiancé Martin, after a complicated labour.

Taking to social media on Thursday morning, Kate explained that her waters had broken a bit earlier than they were expected to.

“Good morning all. My waters broke at 5:45am this morning. I’m in hospital 11 days before my due date and 4 days ahead of my planned birth but I guess little Nuchky [baby] is ready to meet us!” Kate excitedly wrote, alongside a selfie from her hospital bed.

“I’ve been monitored, had bloods and Covid test and am now waiting to hear from the doctor. Boj [Martin] isn’t allowed in until a decision has been made on whether they can fit me in today for an abdominal birth but hopefully they can and he will be allowed to come with me for the arrival of our little girl. It’s finally happening!”

Now new-dad Martin has taken to his Instagram Stories to give a wonderful update, letting everyone know that their “gorgeous” baby girl has finally arrived. However, it seems 40-year-old Kate didn’t exactly have a smooth labour and delivery.

“Hi everyone, sorry for the radio silence, it's been a long day,” Martin explained alongside a selfie of him outside at night, wearing a beanie and a face covering.

“Nuchky [Baby] is fine, fit and healthy, as is Kate. We had a bit of complication but Nuchky is ok and on the quick mend and will be with us tomorrow, all being good.

"Nuchky is gorgeous and has lots of hair which make me think Kate definitely has a hairy lover out there,” Martin joked, referring to his bald head.

Congratulations Kate and Martin — we wish you all the best on this exciting new chapter!