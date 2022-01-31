Big Brother stars Grace & Mikey announce unique name for baby #4

Two of our favourite Big Brother stars, Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton, have now welcomed their fourth child together!

Nearly 16 years after falling in love on the popular reality show, Grace and Mikey welcomed the birth of baby number four on January 3 this year — another bouncing baby boy, weighing 9lbs 6oz.

The couple decided to give their son the unusual moniker Atticus Henry Dalton. The name Atticus comes from Greek origins and means ‘from Attica’, Attica being the region in which Athens is located.

Meanwhile, the couple are already proud parents to their three other children, 10-year-old Georgiana, six-year-old Spencer and three-year-old Allegra.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Grace and Mikey revealed that the birth was actually a lot more stressful than they thought it would be. Due to a condition called anti-C, which can cause complications with the baby’s antibodies, Grace had to be induced early.

“I never had it with my other pregnancies, it was stressful. All through the pregnancy I had to give blood every two weeks,” she told the publication.

“I went down to the delivery room at 6am on 3 January and they broke my waters at 9.15am. Then they gave me a hormone drip to bring on the labour. That is quite intense, as it goes from 0 to 100 in a very short space of time.”

“I was 6cm dilated at 11.15am and then he was born at 11.45am, so the labour was super quick!” she added.

Explaining how they settled on the name Atticus, Mikey said, “We always discuss beforehand. But you need to see their actual face and get a feel for them. We decided as soon as we saw him.”

Huge congratulations to both Grace and Mikey on their wonderful new addition to the family. We absolutely adore the name they chose!