Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have officially been axed by Channel 5.

The iconic reality TV shows changed the TV landscape when the first season aired in the year 2000 on Channel 4.

Channel 5 picked up the show in 2011, where it has remained until the final season – they tweeted their 153,000 followers: 'It's time for this game to end. The final series of Big Brother starts tonight at 9pm.'

It's time for this game to end. The final series of Big Brother starts tonight at 9pm.#BBUK | @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/kPYlXd3ydz — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) 14 September 2018

Rylan Clark Neal also shared with his 1.5million followers: 'After six years working on one of the most iconic shows on television I’m saddened to hear the news Big Brother isn’t returning.'

'It has been the biggest privilege being a housemate, a winner and a host on my favourite show on the television.'

'I hope one day Big Brother will return but my focus now, as with the rest of the team, is to make our last series the best yet.'

The show has faced major criticism in its 18-year run, but has always been popular among it's viewers.

However, with rival show's like Love Island to compete with, Big Brother has seen a steady decline in ratings over the past few years.

Last summer's launch drew an average of 2.2 million viewers – 200,000 less than the previous year.

Both the civilian and celebrity versions have had huge success, relaunching the careers of faded stars and catapulting nobodies into the limelight.

Any bets the series starting tonight will be as outrageous as ever.