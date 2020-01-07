Beyoncé to the rescue: Jen Aniston shares gas Golden Globes story

We would have killed to be a fly on the wall at the Golden Globes this year. Hollywood’s finest gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday for the lavish award ceremony, including Beyoncé.

The singer and actress was joined by her husband Jay-Z , who brought their very own champagne to the event. Their bodyguards actually carried two bottles of Armand de Brignac into the event for them. The life of the rich and famous, eh?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrived to the #GoldenGlobes with their own pair of champagne bottles. The couple’s body guard was reportedly seen carrying Ace of Spades champagne, which Jay-Z has invested in, rather than the sponsored drink of the night Moët. (: @AmyKinLA) pic.twitter.com/rg9totXmI5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2020

The couple came to the rescue when The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's table ran out of water during the ceremony.

The Friends alum shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes story on Instagram after Sunday’s event.

She shared that her table ran out of water shortly after the ceremony started so Reese Witherspoon casually pottered over to Bey and Jay to see if they’d share their Armand de Brignac with them.

Jennifer posted a selfie of her and Reese alongside the witty tale, “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table. So naturally, she asked Jay Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne."

The actress even shared a photo of herself enjoying the glass of bubbly and made sure to tag Beyoncé in it.

Oh to be friends with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

There’s no doubt that they had the best time at the Golden Globes this year. We’re not jealous at all!