Beyoncé set to perform in Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day halftime show

Christmas has come early!

Netflix has announced that Beyoncé will be gracing our screens on Christmas Day to perform live on the streaming service.

On December 25, the NFL Christmas Gameday will be taking place and it has now been confirmed that Beyoncé will take to the stage for the halftime show.

Her performance will take place during the second of the two games that will be livestreamed that day, as the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1pm ET (6pm GMT), followed by Baltimore Ravens versus Houston Texans at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm GMT)

Fans of the Alien Superstar singer can expect to see her perform hits from her latest Cowboy Carter album during halftime of the Ravens and Texans game.

The exciting news was revealed when Netflix shared a video of Beyoncé in a joint Instagram post where the singer could be seen standing on top of a red car covered in roses with a licence plate that reads, "BNCNTRY".

The 43-year-old is wearing a cowboy hat and a dress with the American flag colours as she catches a football that is thrown at her.

Her hit song Ameriican Requiem plays in the background of the clip before the message, “Christmas Day, Houston, TX, Halftime Show”, flashes on-screen.

Many fans headed to the comments to share their excitement over the news. One fan joked, “omg a football game during a Beyonce show…”.

“I’ll be watching football this Christmas. Goooooo Beyonce!!!!”, penned a second fan, while a third wrote, “The best present”.

After revealing the news that Beyoncé will be performing at the halftime show, Netflix admitted that details of what she’ll be singing on the day will be kept “under wraps”.

But, the streaming platform did share that she is “expected to bring along some special guests who are featured on the Cowboy Carter album”.