Beyoncé lovingly dedicates her new album to her three kids

By Emma Costello

Despite Beyoncé and Jay-Z being one of the most famous couples in the world, they tend to keep the lives of their three children – daughter Blue Ivy (10), and twins Sir and Rumi (5) – incredibly private. However, Beyoncé has taken to her website to treat her fans to a rare snapshot of her life as a mum.

To celebrate the release of Act I of her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé decided to share an adorable photo of her children, along with a heartfelt dedication to them.

The photo, which was uploaded to her website, showcases Queen Bey and her three little ones snuggled up in bed together. In the selfie, Beyoncé is clearly soaking in a beautiful moment with her family, as her three children sleep soundly beside her. The precious photo shows big sister Blue Ivy protectively cradling her younger brother, Sir, as Beyoncé cuddles her youngest daughter, Rumi.

In her dedication to her three children, Beyoncé wrote, “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration.”

The singer and actress (40) followed up the devoted message to her children with an added dedication to her husband, rapper Jay-Z (52). “A special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse,” Bey gushed, “who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z began dating in 2000, before they got married in 2008 in a beautifully lavish ceremony. They welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, in January 2012, and their fans were delighted when Beyoncé gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017.

Blue Ivy has wasted no time in following in her parents’ footsteps, as she has already worked with her mum on the song Brown Skin Girl, and she has even bagged herself a Grammy… only time will tell if her siblings will also decide to join the industry!