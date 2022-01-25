Ben Foden’s wife Jackie shares scathing statement about Dancing on Ice

Rugby star Ben Foden was the first contestant to leave Dancing on Ice this weekend, after he faced off against TV presenter Ria Hebden in the skate off.

Less than impressed that her beau was the first to be eliminated, Ben’s wife Jackie Belanoff Smith took to Instagram to slam the ITV show.

“As for the show, what’s the point of saying it’s a skate competition when it’s really just a popularity competition,” Jackie furiously wrote in a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon.

“Why divide the skaters into two weeks, groups of your choosing, and why not judge all their scores together after the two weeks,” the mum-of-one continued.

“What’s the point of getting a bunch of people together and then not judging them all together afterwards. And what’s the point of having a judging panel when it’s all down to a public vote. That’s not a skate competition, it’s a popularity competition.”

“What’s the point of anyone doing this even really practising and trying to learn, if you’re just going to be judged on your popularity? It’s a bit unfair, and we’re a bit sad, the worst skater wasn’t the first to go, I don’t really see the point.”

Jackie went on to say that she understands “it’s how the show makes money, but maybe leave the public vote for the save me skate offs or something? Otherwise, it’s just kind of pointless to even try.”

Continuing, Jackie said that while she was sad to see Ben’s Dancing on Ice journey “was so short lived,” she was happy to see his competitor Ria make it through. “We sat next to her family at the show, and her two little adorable children were the most well behaved little people ever, sitting in their seats cheering their mum on… I’m glad they got to see their mum stay in.”

“And I’m glad we get to go home to NYC sooner!! Had my fair share of England for a while, time to get back to the real world and get our lives back. Thanks for the support and love!!” Jackie added.

Meanwhile, Ben shared a statement of his own after leaving the show. “My last skate – THANK YOU @merobinorjane for saving my ASS when my brain completely froze don’t know what I’d have done without you!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of his last performance on the ice

“@riahebden you skated Beautifully and totally deserved the win – can’t wait to watch you in movie week,” Ben continued. “My wife fell in love with you beautiful family and your little girl in particular who was proud as punch of her mummy kicking this big rugby lumps arse out there – that’s what it’s all about!”

Penning a special tribute to his wife Jackie, Ben wrote, “My rock and partner in crime @snackyjax thanks for loving me unconditionally- I put you through it with stuff like this and you mean the world to me I can take on anything and everything with you by my side.”

Ben and Jackie tied the knot in 2019, after just two weeks of dating, and share one child together, a beautiful baby girl named Farrah.