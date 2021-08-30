Beloved ‘Up’ and ‘Elf’ actor Ed Asner dead at 91

(Sky News)

Beloved by many for his adorable role in Disney Pixar’s ‘Up’, as well as his part as Santa in ‘Elf’, Ed Asner’s death has come as a blow to the film’s fans.

The seven-time Emmy winner and five-rime Golden Globe winner was a Kansas city native who spent his life committed to his craft as well as many worthwhile causes.

The news was announced on the actor’s Twitter account by the 91-year-old's children.

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

After serving two years in the Army Signal Corp during the Korean War, Asner returned to the States to act in many hit TV shows, including ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘Gunsmoke’, but he really shot to fame with his role of Lou on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ in the 1970s, for which role he won both the comedy and drama Emmy.

You may have recognised his voice form some of your favourite 90s childhood shows, including ‘Spiderman’, ‘Batman’ and ‘Superman’, but one of his most iconic roles for modern audiences is the voice – and image inspiration – behind Carl Frederickson form ‘Up’, the cantankerous old man with a heart of gold just looking for someone to love after his wife Ellie dies.

Featured in the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame, the actor had a six-decade long career, but he was also known for his activism and charity work. He referred to himself as a ‘lefty’ in his Twitter bio and founded the Ed Asner Family Center, a Los Angeles-based organisation that provides educational opportunities and mental health support for adults with additional needs.

His work was recognised by awards such as the ACLU’s Workers Rights Committee Award, the Anne Frank Human Rights Award and the National Emergency Civil Liberties Award.

When asked what he still had on his bucket list, Asner told The Hollywood Reporter, "I haven't climbed Suribachi! No, I think just ensuring that I've left enough for the family."