Belle Hassan used family connections to get on Love Island

Love Island star Belle Hassan has revealed that her famous father, Tamer Hassan, pulled some strings to get her on the reality show, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old make-up artist arrived as part of the Casa Amor segment of the ITV series, later coupling up with singleton Anton Danyluk.

The couple just missed out on the spot in the big finale, but they seem to be going strong on the outside.

Belle has since admitted that she used her familial connections to land a spot on the coveted show, which saw over 80,000 from the public apply.

She told Closer Online: "I had a conversation with my dad and he asked me if I wanted to do the show.

"I didn’t really think much of it and before I knew it one of his friends got me in contact with someone at ITV and then I did the audition and started the application process."

Only six out of this year's 36 islanders were chosen for the show through the regular application process, with the overwhelming majority being picked by the show's casting team or offered to producers by their agents.

Joe Garratt, Amy Hart, Ovie Soko, and Michael Griffiths applied through the standard method.

51-year-old Tamer Hassan, who has regularly starred in gangster hits such as The Football Factory and The Business, has been highly involved in his daughter's Love Island process.

The actor entered the villa to introduce himself to Anton, welcoming him into the Hassan clan during the portion of the show where family members are invited inside.

He was also spotted joining Belle and Anton on their first date outside of the villa as they enjoyed an evening out at her brother's restaurant.

We're sure Anton is fairly intimidated by him, considering his gangster roles on TV…

