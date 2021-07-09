Bella Hadid shares her long-rumoured new man on her Instagram page!

Love is in the air this summer as yet another celeb seemed to confirm their relationship on Instagram last night!

On Thursday evening, model Bella Hadid (24) seemed to confirm her long rumoured relationship with Marc Kalman at the end of a series of photos she posted. The pair were cuddled up in the final photo of the series, that seemed to feature Hadid getting ready to attend the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. The model captioned the picture:

‘Time of my life…Healthy, Working and Loved’. Can’t ask for more than that!

Media outlets noticed the picture immediately, despite Hadid’s relatively subtle confirmation. Hadid and Kalman have been pretty private about the whole relationship in general, with the Hadids being the masters of the hidden relationship and always prioritising privacy.

That being said, rumours about Kalman and Hadid have circulated previously to this – this is just the first official acknowledgement from Hadid about their relationship. Back in March 2021, the unofficial Instagram gossip page ‘Deux Moi’ claimed to have received a tip as to the involvement of Hadid and Kalman, though there was no official report from any major media outlet at that point. In fact, an official sighting didn’t actually happen until June of this year, with the pair sighted out together for lunch on June 5th.

This is Hadid’s first boyfriend since her split from on-again-off-again boyfriend The Weeknd/Abel Tesfaye, who first started dating in 2015 and broke things off permanently in August 2019.

Little is known about Marc Kalman’s previous relationships as he similarly is protective of his privacy, having his Instagram set to private settings (Although Hadid and Kalman do follow each other). The new beau is well known however, in the music and fashion industry for his album art and branding projects, as his prolific portfolio shows. Kalman has actually previously worked as an art director for Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy. As Bella is close with Kylie’s sister Kendall, we wonder if there’s a Kardashian connection to how Kalman and Hadid met!

Kalma’s artistic side must have captured the model’s heart, as his impressive resumé includes working on the branding for the likes of Milk Studio and A Bathing Ape, as well as filling the role of fashion assistant for the New York Times and T Magazine, which is mind-blowing.

We hope to see a little more of these two in the future and can’t wait for an update!