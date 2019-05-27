Beauty therapist Amber Rose Gill is first confirmed for Love Island

The first contestant for Love Island 2019 has finally been unveiled: Beauty therapist Amber Rose Gill from Newcastle.

The Sun reports that the participant flew out to Majorca this weekend after signing up for the infamous ITV2 show.

The 21-year-old is described as, "a down to earth and fun-loving girl. She loves to party and is always out in Newcastle."

“She’s beautiful and looks incredible in a bikini and unlike other previous stars of the show doesn’t have masses of Instagram followers.”

According to her Instagram, Amber is pals with last year's contestant Adam Collard and Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan.

"If you don’t have a sense of humour go away," her Instagram bio reads. We'll just retreat into the distance then…

The Sun also revealed last week that the ex-girlfriend of Leicester City footballer James Maddison, Molly-Mae Hague, is also signing on to the series.

19-year old blonde bombshell Molly was hand-picked by producers for the Spanish villa thanks to her impressive social media presence.

Other possible contestants include 26-year-old British Airways stewardess Amy Hart, and the younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury, Tommy.

Fury confirmed his younger brother Tommy will be taking part on an MMA show, saying: “He’s a good looking young kid and I think he’s going to be a hit with the ladies on it."

Soph Piper, AKA Rochelle Humes' younger sis, was also favourite to star but insiders revealed that she is weighing up her options before making the ultimate decision.

The full line-up of the show's fifth season will be revealed by ITV this week. Monday, June 3 is the official start date for the much-anticipated series to return.

Feature image: Instagram/@amberrosegill