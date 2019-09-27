Beauty Product of the Week: Vichy’s Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night

This gorgeous new product is for those who crave that fresh and rosy glow in the mornings: Vichy has just launched the new Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night, an overnight moisturiser that works wonders on your skin while you sleep. Created specifically for mature skin, this new cream will soon become an essential part of your night-time skincare regime.

Think rejuvenation and glow, Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night is enriched with calcium to boost vitality and skin bounciness. It also works to re-plump and cushion skin with enriching oils, giving it that renewed appearance. It contains natural active ingredients selected specifically for all types of mature skin, like rose flower extract, shea butter, beeswax and plant sugars.

Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night works immediately, making it a unique must-have for your bed-time routine. It’s clinically tested to prevent the appearance of sleep lines and restore bounciness to your skin, giving you that natural rosy radiance in the morning. Skin feels firmer, smoother and fresher.

The light texture gives you that instant feeling of hydration, essential to recover plumpness. Night after night, the skin strengthening ingredients work to boost vitality and re-plump the skin. Apply Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night after cleansing to dry skin, avoiding the eye area.

Formulated with mature skin in mind, Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night is perfect for those going through menopause. A complex process, hormonal changes in menopause can have a direct impact on the skin. Oestrogen and progesterone help to provide elasticity and hydration to skin.

As these hormone levels naturally fall, skin can lose structural fibre and elastin leaving it harder to recover shape, texture and glow. VICHY are pioneers when it comes to skin ageing influenced by hormonal changes. This trusted brand recommend the Neovadiol skincare range for women during and post menopause.

Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night costs just €34.00 and is available from Irish pharmacies nationwide

To celebrate World Menopause Month, VICHY is also proud to be launching their new Menopause Hub. After 15 years of research, this new platform will share information with women on what some might consider “unspoken topics” with lifestyle and scientific content lead by industry experts.

The Menopause Hub is the perfect tool for women starting from pre-menopause and right through to post-menopause with topics covered by experts in their field including: Skin & Beauty, Health, Wellness, Body & Nutrition and Intimacy.