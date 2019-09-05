Beauty Product of the Week: Jo Malone’s addictive new fragrance

Behold; your latest scent for the end of summer gloom. Legendary brand Jo Malone introduced their Poppy and Barley Cologne last week and their juicy, floral scent has us hooked.

The cologne is a living, breathing landscape; evoking summer evenings and a soft breeze in the fields of barley and crimson poppies. Who says the end of August has to bring an end to floral perfumes?

The poppy is notoriously hard to bottle, but Jo Malone really outdid themselves by enhancing the fragrance with rose, violet and blackcurrant to capture the perfect scent for their loyal customers.

Bran and soft barley blanket the smell of poppy and blackcurrant in the most beautiful way. The Jo Malone team recommend layering your scents to tailor for your individual needs.

Borrowed from the succulent cereal fields, where grains and flowers mingle, their poppies spun into a badge of beauty especially for us.

Celine Roux, Head of Global Fragrance, has described the collection in her own way;

"When I smell Poppy & Barley I am taken to the heart of an English meadow during the harvest. It's the end of every summer when the fields are a sea of gold and I picture lively light poppies moving and dancing in the breeze."

This inviting scent is set to be your new all-year-round beauty bag best friend. From colourful poppies to the rich, gold harvest; fragrances don't get much better than this.

With the Poppy & Barley colognes available in two sizes and a 250ml Body & Hand Wash, it will be difficult to resist buying all three products for yourself.

Available as of September 1 from €35, visit Jo Malone's website for more information on the Poppy & Barley collection here.