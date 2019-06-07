Beauty Product of the Week: Clarins Rose Radiance Cream

It's that time of the week once again, where we choose our favourite beauty or skincare product that we know you're going to adore.

This week, we are absolutely blown away by the new Clarins treat: Rose Radiance Cream. The formula was specifically designed to replenish skin and boost radiance, and that's exactly what it does.

The feeling of having lost that glow about your skin is what drove the veteran company to create their new beauty-enhancing skincare product in Clarins Laboratories.

In its expert formula, they have combined the best immediate radiance-boosters with the finest replenishing key ingredients, and the pink colour already has us hooked.

Essentially, Clarins are encouraging us to feel like a vibrant flower in bloom, at any age or with any skin type.

Rose Radiance Cream delivers a smooth skin texture, luminous complexion and even skin tone with three core ingredients. The vitamin C derivative reduces the look of dark spots to give a fresh face.

The fresh fragrance has notes of delicate, blossoming rose. Glowing skin and the floral scent? It's a win-win.

The gentle biological exfoliation of hibiscus flower acids is how a smooth skin texture is achieved, alongside illuminating pearls.

Hibiscus sabdariffa flower acids delicately cause the removal of dead skin cells, encouraging skin renewal and more supple skin.

Four different pearls were chosen by Clarins to achieve a specific shade, and to reflect white light when put together. These pearls allow the formula to adapt to different skin tones.

Harungana, Hibiscus sabdariffa, Shea, Furcellaria, Nipplewort and White horehound are the herbs picked by Clarins for the incredible formula.

With 86 percent of their customers referring to the product as "like radiance in a jar," we definitely think it's worth a try.

Feature image: Instagram/@clarinsofficial