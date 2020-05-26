Beauty must-have! No7 unveils their first ever retinol product

No7 has just unveiled their latest skincare product and we cannot wait to try it. The No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is set to become a beauty favourite. It is clinically proven to be kinder to your skin. It consists of a 0.3% retinol, within a 1.5% complex designed to give maximum results and minimum irritation.

In new research, No7 and Boots found that the top of women’s beauty wish list are products that tackle fine lines and wrinkles.

Retinol has a broad range of skin benefits including tackling wrinkles and improving skin texture.

78 percent of women say they are taking skincare more seriously as they get older, with 19 percent believing the best time to start using a skincare product with retinol is when a woman hits her thirties. In fact, even if there’s no visible signs of photo-ageing yet, the boost to skin renewal and surface skin cell turnover that retinol produces can benefit most women from their twenties.

While retinol has been available since the 1960’s, interest in the ingredient has increased in recent years. It has historically been very hard to deliver in an effective format, often breaking down before it can take effect on the skin and, when delivered in a high potency, it can cause irritation and skin inflammation, known as retinoid dermatitis. For these reasons, No7 has held off on bringing a retinol formula to market until now…

Although lots has been written about the ingredient in recent years, the survey found there is an opportunity to help women better understand how to incorporate retinol into their regimes and to experience the many benefits it can bring.

No7's top tips on how to incorporate retinol into your regime are:

Keep up your regime: Incorporating a retinol into your regime can have lots of benefits on your skin but it’s important that this is in addition your night cream and not instead of it! Ramp up usage slowly to give your skin a chance to build tolerance: One in five (21 percent) of women surveyed said their skin found retinol difficult to tolerate at first. You can avoid this by limiting initial use to once or twice a week (on non-consecutive nights) and then ramping up to every night after about 4 weeks. Use product sparingly: Almost half the women (52 percent) surveyed who have experienced some irritation believe they used too much product (we recommend two pumps of the No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate). More is not always best: 30 percent have used a product with a higher percentage of retinol than their skin could tolerate, which can lead to women not wanting to use the product regularly. Use an SPF: As retinol can leave your skin more prone to damage from the sun, always wear at least SPF15 during the day.

No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is available from Boots.ie priced at the introductory offer of €25 from May 28th, 2020. Normally €36.