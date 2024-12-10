BBC unveils new first look images for Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

The BBC has treated Gavin & Stacey fans to a new look at its finale!

On May 3, co-creators and co-stars James Corden and Ruth Jones delighted viewers when they announced another Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The 90-minute episode, which will be set five years after the previous festive special in 2019, will also serve as the finale of the beloved sitcom.

Credit: BBC / Toffee International Ltd. / Tom Jackson

Now, ahead of its premiere on Christmas Day, the BBC has released several first look images at the highly-anticipated episode, as well as interviews with the whole cast.

The teaser photos confirm the return of the Barry and Billericay families, as well as the appearance of familiar faces such as Dave Coaches (played by Steffan Rhodri).

The snaps see Gavin, Stacey, Nessa, Gwen and Bryn travelling to Billericay to be reunited once more with Smithy, and Gavin’s parents, Pam and Mick.

Credit: BBC / Toffee International Ltd. / Tom Jackson

As well as a lively house party, the photos also tease the gang travelling in Dave Coaches’ minibus to a formal event, with several of the characters dressed up in occasionwear.

Although the BBC remains tight-lipped about any plot specifics, their synopsis states that “a lot has happened” since Nessa’s unexpected proposal to Smithy in 2019.

In their interviews with the BBC, James Corden and Ruth Jones – who play Smithy and Nessa respectively – reflected on what the finale has meant to them.

Credit: BBC / Toffee International Ltd. / Tom Jackson

“It was a mixture of excitement, nostalgia and sadness. Sad of course because this is the last time these characters will ever be on screen again, but so exciting to bring them to life again,” Ruth recalled.

“Gavin & Stacey is just a huge part of my life, it changed my life in every way. The thing it means to me most, is my friendship with Ruth. To have an idea with a friend in a hotel in Leeds 20 years ago and then be sat here today with what it’s become… if you think about it too much you could really just start crying all the time,” James continued.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale will air on BBC One on Christmas Day at 9pm.