BBC reveals first dance of Strictly series will honour Amy Dowden

The BBC has released some new details about the first dance of Strictly Come Dancing!

The beloved dancing show is due to return to our screens next month, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Ahead of the launch of series 22, the producers behind Strictly have now confirmed that the first professional dance of the series will be an emotional tribute to one of their own.

The first professional routine will focus on Welsh dancer Amy Dowden. The 34-year-old is returning to Strictly this year after being unable to take part in the previous series, due to being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Amy underwent chemotherapy throughout last year’s Strictly series. In February of this year, her doctors informed her that she now has “no evidence of disease” and can return to the dancefloor.

“Welcome back to the ballroom, Amy! #Strictly is celebrating the return of @amy_dowden with a group dance featuring all of the Professional Dancers,” the BBC exclaimed, when sharing a preview of her tribute dance.

“Airing in the launch show this autumn, the empowering routine will exude glamour as we welcome Amy back for the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing,” they added.

Amy has since shared her joy to be back on the dance floor, as she commented on Instagram: “My heart is so happy to be back.”

Following the exciting update, many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have been taking to social media to express their support for her.

“Yesssssss Amy dowden MBE so so happy to have you back,” Dianne Buswell gushed.

“How fantastic, @amy_dowden we are so happy to have back in the ballroom x,” replied head judge Shirley Ballas.

“Can’t wait to see this!” added Tasha Ghouri, who will be taking part in Strictly as a contestant this year.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC One on September 21.