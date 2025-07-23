BBC confirms new series of MasterChef will be broadcast amid scandal

The BBC has confirmed that the upcoming new series of MasterChef will be broadcast as scheduled, despite the sackings of its two presenters.

Earlier this month, Gregg Wallace and John Torode were formally let go from their roles on the hit cooking show, following a report which upheld allegations of misconduct that had been made against them.

The Silkin report upheld 45 out of 83 misconduct allegations made against Wallace, including inappropriate language, “being in a state of undress”, and one incident of non-consensual physical contact. Meanwhile, Torode was accused of using racist language in the workplace, and one complaint against him was upheld in the report.

Now, almost two weeks on from the report’s release, the BBC has announced that they will air their pre-filmed new series of MasterChef as planned, out of respect for the contestants involved.

In a statement, the broadcaster confirmed that the series will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6.

“MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey,” the BBC wrote.

"This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it. In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters,” they continued.

"However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series,” the BBC penned.

The broadcaster went on to state that the pre-filmed Celebrity MasterChef series and Christmas special remain uncertain, and a decision to air them will be determined “later in the year”.

The BBC concluded: "MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual. There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future."