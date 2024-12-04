BBC confirms Call the Midwife Christmas Special viewing times

Calling all fans of Call the Midwife!

BBC has finally confirmed when fans can expect to watch the highly-anticipated Christmas Special.

The Special of the popular drama will be split into two parts, with each lasting one hour. The first half will air on Christmas day, and the second will be available to watch on December 26.

Revealing the exact viewing times on the official Call the Midwife Instagram page, a poster for the series was unveiled.

The caption of the exciting post reveals, “NEWS! BBC confirms Call the Midwife Christmas viewing times! Today we're delighted to announce that our new two-part Christmas Special will air in a very special place in viewing schedule the over the festive period!”.

“We can confirm that Part 1 of our special episode will air at 8pm on Christmas Day, with Part 2 following on Boxing Day at 7:30pm!”.

The statement closes off by adding, “Mark those calendars! Xxx Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025 xx”.

Many fans of the show headed to the comments to share their excitement about the news.

One fan wrote, “The festive season is fast approaching and I can’t wait for it. Family Time off and on screen”.

“Love this show I can’t wait”, penned a second fan, while another said, “So excited”.

When previously sharing information about the Call the Midwife Christmas Special, BBC confirmed, “The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape – but Hong Kong Flu threatens to ruin the festivities…”.

“As Poplar prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner. Fears grow that he may be in the local area…”.

“The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it's Patrick who ends up with the headache…”.

It added, “Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry… yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil…”.

Feature image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney