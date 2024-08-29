Barry Keoghan joins the cast of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders film

The Peaky Blinders movie has gained a new cast member!

After years of speculation, Netflix confirmed in June of this year that they are producing a film adaptation of the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

The show – which follows a Birmingham gangster family in the early 1900s – previously concluded its six seasons run in April 2022. However, it was widely reported that a film adaptation would be produced to wrap up the series.

Now, a few months on from its official announcement, Netflix has confirmed that an Oscar-nominated actor has joined the cast of the Peaky Blinders film!

Irish actor Barry Keoghan – best known for his roles in Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin – will play a huge role in the upcoming movie.

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to confirm the exciting news, along with a professional shot of the 31-year-old actor.

“NEWS Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, alongside the previously announced Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson!” the streaming service praised.

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. Just like Barry’s character, Rebecca Ferguson’s role in the highly-anticipated film is also being kept under wraps.

Following the huge update on Barry’s casting, many Peaky Blinders viewers have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“I think he fits pretty well into this genre,” one fan praised on Instagram.

“This is perfect!!!!” another agreed.

“That is such a good fit!!! Great casting,” a third fan added.

Ahead of the release of Peaky Blinders’ final season in 2022, creator Steven Knight teased that the sixth season would not be the end.

Speaking to Deadline in 2021, he hinted that Peaky Blinders would continue “in another form”, adding: “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

Filming for the Peaky Blinders movie is due to begin in September in Birmingham.