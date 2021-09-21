Bargain Buy: A handheld massager is coming to Aldi for just €40

If you love a good spa day but can’t justify forking out a couple hundred quid every time you need to relax, then Aldi could be the place for you.

Aldi Ireland are launching a luxurious range of cosy and rejuvenating products, perfect for recreating that spa experience right from the comfort of your own home.

For starters, Aldi are offering a luscious range of holiday scented candles (€3.89) to help set the mood. Specially formulated to evoke the scent of holidays and far-flung places, these budget-friendly candles are available in scents themed around Japan, Italy, Morocco, or Australia.

Now we need to look the part, which is no problem at all thanks to Aldi’s cosy waffle knit dressing gowns (€12.99). Become queen of the couch in these comfy cotton waffle robes. Available in white, pink or blue floral, in sizes 8-18.

If you love to treat yourself to a massage every once in a while, then you simply must check out Aldi’s handheld massager (€39.99), which is sure to help you loosen up and de-stress in no time at all. It comes with inbuilt heat function, interchangeable heads, and adjustable speeds.

Or if you prefer to just lay back, relax and let someone else do all the work, then perhaps Aldi’s Shiatsu Massage Cushion (€44.99) is the device for you. Its ergonomic, plush design contours to the body and is soft to the touch. All you have to do is apply it to your neck, back or shoulders and sit back as it works its magic.

To complete your pamper session, Aldi are also launching a lovely little collection of luxurious skincare products which are sure to leave you with that glorious spa glow. Some of our favourite products from the range include their Aromatic Hand Wash/Lotion (€2.99) and the Lacura Pineapple Microdermabrasion Scrub (€4.99).

For those who want to try a bit of everything though, Aldi have also come out with their Lacura Loves Beauty Box (€12.99). Each box contains Too Legit Mascara (14g), CBD Serum (30ml), Dark Blossom Eau de Parfum (25ml), H2Overnight Mask (25ml) and Glycolic Toner (75ml).

All of these products and more are available to shop in Aldi stores nationwide from September 26, while stock lasts.