Barack and Michelle Obama poke fun over recent split rumours

Michelle Obama has chosen a hilarious way to address rumours surrounding her marriage with her husband.

The former First Lady of the United States has been married to former US President Barack Obama since 1992. The couple also share two daughters together – Malia (27) and Sasha (24).

Speculation surrounding the pair’s marriage began on January 9 of this year, when Michelle was not by Barack’s side for the state funeral of the late former President, Jimmy Carter.

Then, on January 20, rumours skyrocketed when Barack attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony without his wife.

Now, after previous confirmation that they are still happily married, Barack and Michelle have spoken out together for the first time about the rumours.

On the latest episode of her IMO podcast with her co-host and brother, Craig Robinson, Michelle was joined by her husband, and the trio wasted no time in poking fun at the speculation.

"Wait, you guys like each other?" Craig joked, as Michelle replied: "That's the rumour mill."

As he sat down to join the podcast, Barack teased: "She took me back! It was touch and go for a while."

Mother-of-two Michelle went on to add: "Now, don't you start.”

"It's so nice to have you both in the same room,” Craig stated to the happy couple, before Michelle replied with a laugh: "I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced!”

Speaking on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast in April, Michelle initially hit back against whispers about her marriage.

“We as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year, people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” she detailed.

“This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us,” Michelle argued further.