Ballymore hosts a fun-filled family fun day at Sea Gardens, Bray this Saturday

Ballymore are delighted to host a family fun day for the public on July 13th at the vibrant new Sea Gardens neighbourhood in Bray.

Sea Gardens is a beautiful new development of over 1,200 new homes, rising magnificently from the Bray shoreline and set over 40 acres, Ballymore encourages prospective residents to experience a ‘new Bray of life’ where proximity to Dublin city centre and the beautiful surroundings of Ireland’s great outdoors meet.

Bringing the new Sea Gardens residents together with the wider community, Ballymore are opening the doors to the public for a day of fun for all to enjoy. The Sea Gardens family day will include delicious food from the BBQ masters at Pitt Bros, coffee and treats to fuel a wide range of delightful activities for both children and children-at-heart. Activities on offer will include face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, a magic show, a disco and a science show.

Join Ballymore on Saturday July 13th from 11am to 2pm. It is guaranteed to be a day to remember. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Wicklow Animal Welfare.