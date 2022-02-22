Oti Mabuse confirms she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing

It’s the end of an era for professional ballroom dancer Oti Mabuse who has announced the very sad news that she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 31-year-old dancer shared a series of throwback photos from over the years she’s been taking part on the series, writing in an emotional statement, “Never easy to say goodbye.”

“I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time. Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!” Oti lovingly wrote in the caption.

“You are my family and I adore you all forever. Thank you @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g and @jasongilkison for truly believing in me. I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. – Thank You from the bottom of my heart.”

Continuing, she announced, “I can’t put into words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

“Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, Strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!”

“You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you. I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience! Lots of Love Oti xxx,” she concluded.

Oti joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2015, joining as a professional dancer during the show’s 13th series. During her time on the beloved British show, Oti has taken home the Glitterball Trophy twice, winning with her celebrity partners Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends, family and fans flocked to the comment section to share their love and support. Fellow Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima lovingly wrote, “My friend!! I’m gonna miss you so so much!! you are a star my darling!! I had the pleasure to share the stage with you!!”

“Oti you are an absolute star,” former Strictly contestant Dan Walker sweetly commented, adding, “It was a pleasure to watch you on Strictly as a viewer and a privilege to get to know you last season too. Take care of yourself. See you soon my friend.”

Meanwhile, Oti’s older sister and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse commented, “It’s time to fly baby girl [heart emojis] ! I am so proud of you, fearless, courageous and so looking forward to seeing your dreams come true.”

Good friend and fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional, Neil Jones adorably wrote, “Babes babes what can I say, you know I will miss you because who else am I just going to [cry-laughing emoji] with just by looking at them because you know what I’m thinking.”

“I’m so proud of everything you are doing just please remember my name the next time we meet and answer your phone you little diva,” he hilariously added.