Ballet Ireland returns to stage with ‘Bold Moves 2022.

Bold Moves is a triple-bill of exhilarating and dynamic choreography by internationally renowned choreographers Christopher Bruce, Marguerite Donlon and Filipe Portugal.

Ballet Ireland is delighted to announce it is returning to the live stage with beauty, passion and energy presenting Bold Moves 2022. Ballet Ireland is launching Bold Moves, a triple bill of contemporary work at the O’Reilly Theatre, Belvedere College, Dublin Saturday April 16th, Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd at 7:30pm.

The rock ‘n’ roll swagger of the Rolling Stones comes thrillingly to life in Christopher Bruce’s Rooster. Bruce encapsulates the essence of time during the swinging sixties with sharp-suited, snake-hipped men and strong, sassy women performing some of the Rolling Stones’ most famous tunes, including Not Fade Away, Paint It Black, Sympathy for the Devil and Little Red Rooster.

Internationally acclaimed Irish choreographer Marguerite Donlon created Strokes Through the Tail for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in 2005, finding inspiration in Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 to make a work for six performers that combines virtuosic dancing with buckets of humour and a delightful hint of irreverence.

Filipe Portugal’s Stepping Over mesmerising audiences since it first premiered, the work is set to parts of Philip Glass’ Tirol Piano Concerto. It weaves together dazzling precision and artistic elegance as women swoon into guys’ arms, couples move effortlessly, bodies stay flexible, pliant and almost melt into place.

Speaking on Ballet Ireland’s ‘Bold Moves’, Anne Maher, Artistic Director / CEO of Ballet Ireland said:

“Incredibly this is the first time that Donlon’s work has been presented by a professional Irish company, despite her work being on stages in the U.S, the Bolshoi and the London Coliseum. So I am thrilled that Ballet Ireland is bringing one of her most iconic works home to Ireland, to be presented as part of this year’s Bold Moves programme of contemporary work. I am especially delighted to be presenting the work of cutting edge new talent, Filipe Portugal and introducing his gorgeous lush work to Irish audiences. All of this alongside the work that has thrilled the audience, Rooster with the timeless music of The Rolling Stones. Exciting times for Ballet Ireland and our audiences.”

