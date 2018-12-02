‘Ball of nerves’: Dancing With The Stars has it’s first contestant

It's getting ready to hit our screens again in January – yes, we're talking about Dancing With The Stars, of course.

The hit dance show has unveiled it's first celebrity contestant and we can reveal that it is…Mairead Ronan.

The broadcaster and entrepreneur has been announced as the first star to don her dancing shoes in the New Year when the highly anticipated RTÉ One series returns.

Mairead has said, ''I’m very excited but I have a big ball of nerves in my stomach! I’ve never done anything glamorous on TV, I’m always out in fields and mucky places with wellies and runners, so now to be in heels and sparkly dresses is both brilliant an brutal.''

She continued, ''The only dancing I do is around the kitchen with my baby, so this is going to be a whole new experience for me!"

The next celebrity dancers to join Mairéad will be revealed on The Ryan Tubridy Show on Monday, December 3.

She took to Instagram to announce the news, saying, ''De de de de de de deeee de de de de de delighted to be involved with the next series of @dwtsirl … the nerves are big already please be kind in January #dwtsirl.''

Jennifer Zamparelli will be stepping into the shoes of former presenter Amanda Byram and will be joining forces with as the presenters.

Kicking off on RTÉ One on Sunday January 6, a total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners as they step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor, each hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

We can't wait – good luck Mairead.