Baileys launch strawberries and cream chocolates for Valentine’s

Get ready to drool!

Baileys Chocolates has launched a delicious new Strawberries and Cream variant, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Baileys Strawberries and Cream Chocolates perfectly blend the sumptuous taste of fresh strawberries and vanilla, together with the iconic taste of Baileys Cream Liquor, encased in a stunning milk-chocolate, heart-shaped shell.

And best of all, they're super affordable. The 90g Baileys Strawberries and Cream Gift Box will only cost you €5.

This latest innovation from Baileys Chocolates, follows the hugely successful launch of the limited edition Baileys Strawberries and Cream Liquor, which hit shelves in 2019 for the summer months only.

Fans of the delicious drink will be thrilled to see this sensational flavour combination re-appearing in a mouth-watering chocolate variety.

The irresistible Baileys Strawberries and Cream Chocolates are beautifully presented as individual, foil wrapped hearts, encased in an eye-catching pink box, guaranteed to impress and melt your true love’s heart this Valentine’s Day.

Baileys Chocolates, Brand Manager, Katie Byrne commented: “Our chocolatiers have been very busy perfecting this glorious combination and we’re delighted to be able to introduce Baileys Strawberries and Cream Chocolates in time for Valentine’s Day. We know the liquor version was a big hit last summer and the feedback to our chocolate variety has been fantastic so far. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new chocolate lovers to the Baileys Chocolates brand!”

You can pick up the new Baileys Strawberries and Cream Chocolates and the wider Baileys chocolate range can pick up their favourites at selected Supervalu, Tesco and Centra stores nationwide and Dublin and Cork Airports.

To find out more about Baileys Chocolates and browse the full range visit the website at http://www.lirchocolates.com/ baileys-collection.php.