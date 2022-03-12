Baileys Chocolate launches delicious new Chocolate Sundae Egg for Easter!

Baileys Chocolate fans are in for a super treat this Easter with the launch of the stunning new Baileys Chocolate Sundae Easter Egg (RRP €12). Combining delicious Belgian milk chocolate with a hint of Baileys Original Irish Cream flavour, the melt-in-the-mouth shell is hand decorated with fudge pieces, chocolate buttons and caramel crispies. It’s a match made in heaven! This latest, welcome addition to the Baileys Chocolates range joins an already impressive and much-loved Easter Egg line-up.

Baileys Chocolate Sundae Egg – €12

The Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Egg (RRP €12) combines a creamy white chocolate shell complete with a fruity explosion of dried strawberry pieces and is presented with four luscious milk chocolate hearts, each filled with a dreamy truffle filling that perfectly blends the fresh, sumptuous taste of strawberries and creamy vanilla, together with the luxurious taste of Baileys.

Baileys Chocolate Strawberry & Cream Easter Egg – €12

Lovers of Baileys, will also enjoy the Baileys Salted Caramel Egg (RRP €12) which combines a silky, milk chocolate shell speckled with crunchy salted caramel pieces throughout. This gorgeous egg is presented with six irresistible gold-shimmer chocolates; a crisp milk chocolate exterior filled with an oozing salted caramel centre.

Baileys Salted Caramel Easter Egg – €12

The range also includes the Baileys Chocolate Luxe Mini Eggs; a creamy milk chocolate shell filled with a rich double chocolate truffle centre and a hint of Baileys Original Irish Cream. The gold-shimmered mini eggs are beautifully presented in a box of nine and are the perfect treat-to-self on or before Easter Sunday.

Katie Byrne, Brand Manager, Lir Chocolates commented:

“Our talented chocolatiers were inspired to create this Chocolate Sundae Easter Egg having seen how creative people were being in their own kitchens with the homemade Baileys Sundae craze. We’re thrilled to see that this Easter Egg is already getting a super reaction. Our Strawberries & Cream Egg and Baileys Salted Caramel Egg are also returning again, due to popular demand. We’re delighted also that, as well as being available in store, we can also deliver our Easter Eggs nationwide, direct to your loved-one’s door, helping to spread even more joy and happiness this Easter”.

The full range includes Baileys Chocolate Sundae Egg, 220g €12, Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Egg, 205g €12, Baileys Salted Caramel Egg, 215g €12, Baileys Chocolates Luxe Mini Eggs, 138g €6 and Baileys Chocolate Cupcakes, 138g €6.

Baileys Easter Eggs are available in Supervalu, Dunnes, Tesco and selected Centra stores nationwide. To find out more about Baileys Chocolate and browse the full range visit the website.