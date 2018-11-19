‘Baffled’: Strictly fans slam the decision to eliminate Kate Silverton

BBC newsreader Kate Silverton has become the latest casualty of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 48-year-old and her pro dancer partner Aljaž Škorjanec took to the dance-floor in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom with a beautiful American Smooth, yet they found themselves in the bottom two alongside cricketer Graeme Swann and his partner Oti Mabusse.

While this is Graeme's third dance-off in four weeks, the four judges opted to save him unanimously.

Doesn't make sense, does it?

Graeme and Oti gave an energetic performance with their Couples' Choice Theatre and Jazz routine, however many fans were shocked at the choice to give Kate the boot as Graeme's routine seemed to lack technique.

The judges seemed to like the more showbusiness-style as opposed to Kate's rather simple ballroom dance.

Bruno said, “Purely based on what I saw I have to go for the couple that gave the more accomplished and overall stronger performance.''

“And for that reason, I think Graeme and Oti.”

Kate then broke down in tears after she was announced as the eighth celebrity to leave the competition.

Wtaf, Graeme and Oti!? He looked like he lost so much energy and enthusiasm tonight! Kate and Aljaž were so much cleaner and well performed! Arghh whatever, just rooting for @Joe_Sugg @dbuzz6589 to win. #strictly2018 #StrictlyComeDancing2018 #strictlyblackpool — Sloth Barnes (@SlothBarnesG) November 18, 2018

And the fans didn't waste any time in taking to Twitter to air their frustration that the judges seem to be making the wrong choices a lot lately.

One wrote, ''It's got to be time to say goodbye to Graeme Swann, hasn't it?! I prefer Kate and Aljaz but that's a different story! #Strictly.''

Baffled by this decision, again! Loved Graeme but he was clearly the weaker dancer, he should have gone last week. Feel for Kate & Aliaz. — The Moggys (@Sarah7999) November 18, 2018

Another said, "So sad to see Kate leave. Thought she was the better dancer in the dance-off. #Strictly.''

While others fumed, "So disappointed at the #Strictly result! Kate is one of my favourites! No idea how Graeme keeps getting through these dance-offs, he’s terrible! He’s seen off all 3 of my favourites now!"

Another angry fan tweeted, ''judges…ever gone to Spec-savers?''

What do you think – right choice or have the judges lost the plot this series?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.