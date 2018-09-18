Badass boohoo: Love Island stars announce new line and it’s gorge

These Love Island fashionistas are honing in on their best-dressed talents to bring us the cutest clothes.

Alexandra Cane, Kendall Knight, and Kaz Crossley have collaborated together and become Boohoo’s hottest new ambassadors.

From indulgent purples to sleek, lacey whites, the trio's collection is a dynamic, bold line, following autumn trends that suit everyone’s tastes.

Alexandra’s captivating, beige utility-inspired jumpsuit is a must-have piece. She looks like a David Attenborough crew member traversing the wild to discover and capture nature on camera.

Kaz’s Kardashian look combines alluring silk trousers with a gorgeous lace bodice.

And her hoop earrings and combed back hair put a classic twist on a sexy style.

Kendall arrives on the scene with a loud, sparkly dress in a stunning shade of violet and strappy silver heels.

The halter tie and cinched, scoop neck transforms a potential beach cover-up into the perfect night-out ensemble.

The girls will be working on their own individual projects across a period of 6 months.

And for their first venture, the threesome will hand pick their own autumn winter edits as part of the DOYOURTHING campaign with special projects to be announced.

Boasting over 3 million followers combined, the light-hearted, fun and flirty Love Island stars will reflect their strong personalities across social media and Boohoo capsule collections, aligning their love for fast fashion, beauty, cosmetics and fitness.

The brand ambassadors are “so excited” to pursue their passion for modelling and help design an autumn collection that’s tailored to all their fans’ tastes.

We LOVE their items, all of which are available now on boohoo.com.