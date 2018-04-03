Bad news, ladies! Using shower gel to shave your legs is a huge no-no

We're all guilty of it.

You're half way through your second shampoo when the empty can of shaving foam you meant to replace catches your eye.

In an attempt to make up for your inconvenient, albeit unsurprising, forgetfulness, you reach for the nearest bottle of shower gel or conditioner, because hey, it's all the same at the end of the day, right?

Well, as it turns out, it's really not.

Dermatologist Dr. Anita Sturnman told Popsugar that while it may seem like a trustworthy substitute, using shower gel, conditioner or shampoo in place of actual shaving foam is actually doing you more harm than good.

It seems that by using products that weren't designed to be used in conjunction with a razor, we're actually making it harder for ourselves to achieve a close shave.

"Shaving has a naturally exfoliating mechanism of action, so you need to use products that are designed to work in synergy with your razor and improve glide, reduce friction, and the risk of irritation and cuts," she explained.

"These formulations will coat the hairs, making them thicker and more difficult to shave."

She went on to explain how some products can clog razors, meaning they'll become blunt even quicker, costing you money in the long run.

So, if you're after close shave that won't cost you an arm and a (silky smooth) leg, ditch the makeshift formulas and instead invest in a good quality shaving cream.