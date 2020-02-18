Back to Summer Bay: Angelo is returning to Home and Away

Home and Away fans, brace yourselves because we’ve got some wonderful news. One of our all time favourite characters is returning to the show after nearly a decade.

Angelo Rosetta is set to return to Summer Bay in the coming weeks and we cannot wait to see him back on our screens.

Actor Luke Jacobz confirmed the news on Instagram: “The secrets out.. I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Home and Away! Angelo will be back as the drama continues in the Bay. Keep watching, weeknights on Ch7.”

Fans quickly freaked out about news of the actor’s return. One wrote: “So happy with this. can't wait to see you back in the bay Luke. I know you will be as amazing as ever.”

“Yes, best news to wake up to. Hopefully he gets to wear the cop uniform again,” said another.

One added: “I might need to start watching again. I loved Angelo.”

It is understood that Jacobz started filming last week but Home and Away has yet to confirm when he will appear on screen, but he is back “for a good few months.”

The policeman returns to Summer Bay for work purposes but who knows what drama will ensue when Angelo heads back to Summer Bay.

We certainly cannot wait to find out!