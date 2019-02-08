Babyfaced: Hailey Baldwin uses nappy rash cream to clear her skin

Hailey Baldwin has hit the headlines daily over the last while, but mainly for her relationship and pre-celibate marriage to singer Justin Bieber.

However, something more pressing has occurred to us about her that we feel compelled to share; her skincare regime.

The 22-year-old model has glowing skin and is a BareMinerals global ambassador, so we need to know ANY secrets she harbours that could help us prevent breakouts.

According to Refinery29, Hailey's secret formula for protecting her skin is actually: nappy rash cream? Oh, this we have to hear.

Apparently, she deals with her share of breakouts herself which are linked to birth control, which she has only started a few months ago. Contraceptives and hormones are well-known to wreak havoc on our pores.

Though she admits she'd gladly accept spots and blackheads over a little baby being born, she's WINNING that dewy skin-game. Like we got a magnifying glass and cannot find a blemish at all.

She's still in the honeymoon phase in terms of her wedded life with Mr Biebs, but how is her skin so damn radiant?

"For me, I do think a lot of it is genetics. Both of my parents have great skin; they look super young. I also think it’s how you take care of your skin. There are some girls that I know who sleep with their freaking makeup on and their skin is clear. That is not a thing for me," she said.

"I’m big on keeping my skin clean and drinking a lot of water. It’s also diet — if I go a couple of days eating cheeseburgers, my skin is not going to look great."

She opened up about how birth control is affecting her skincare:

"I think sometimes, like with hormones, you can’t control it. Over the last few months, I’ve been on birth control, which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off. I was getting little tiny things here and there, and they just hurt."

"I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it’s because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance. You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I’d take that over having a baby right now, so…" Fair gal, same here.

Here's where the nappy rash cream comes in…

"I use any normal spot cream — something that has a good acne fighter, like benzoyl peroxide. The problem with that, though, is it burns my skin a little bit and my skin is so sensitive and it gets dry so easily."

"I have found that diaper rash cream is a great thing for bringing down redness and healing. If you think about what it’s actually used for, which is red bumpy skin, it’s essentially the same thing. Diaper rash cream is great for under-eye bags, too."

There you go gals, give it a try.