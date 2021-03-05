Baby joy! Radio presenter Lottie Ryan announces her baby’s gender

Radio presenter and mum-to-be Lottie Ryan has proudly confirmed the gender of her first baby, sharing a sweet photo to social media this morning.

While Lottie has previously been keeping the sex of her little one a secret following the special gender reveal party she threw with her close friends and family over zoom, the former Dancing With The Stars winner has now decided to share the wonderful news with her 71K Instagram followers.

Alongside a sweet photo of her baby’s scan Lottie excitedly wrote, “Thumbs up from our little man,” followed by a blue heart emoji, indicating that she and husband Fabio Aprile are having a baby boy!

Of course Lottie’s subtle gender announcement was met with plenty of comments from friends and fans alike, elated to wish Lottie congratulations and wish her well now that everyone knows that she is having a son.

Dancing With The Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli sweetly commented, “Look at him,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Our little fella,” Lottie’s sister Bonnie Ryan gushed, followed by three blue heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Lottie’s former professional dancing partner Pasquale LaRocca wrote, ”Omgggggggggggg [blue heart emoji] yessssssssss.”

Lottie previously opened up about feeling emotional at the fact that her dad, the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan won’t be around to meet his grandson.

While watching an RTÉ documentary about her father’s career three weeks ago, Lottie shared an Instagram Story, saying, “Watching pops on the telly tonight has me all emotional thinking what a deadly granddad he’d have been.”

“God damn pregnancy hormones,” she continued, adding, “He’d tell me to get my sh*t together & chin up. The Ryan Line continues,” not only referring to the name of her father’s popular radio show, but also as a clever pun for Gerry Ryan’s lineage, which will continue into a new generation with Lottie’s new baby, what would have been Gerry’s first grandchild.