Baby Joy: Nicolas Cage set to become a father for the third time

Nicolas Cage is set to become a dad for the third time. The 58-year-old actor and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together and are reportedly “elated” about their pending arrival.

A rep for the couple confirmed the exciting news exclusively to People, stating, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

This will be Cage’s third child, as the National Treasure star is already a proud dad to his two sons, 31-year-old Westen whom he shared with ex Christina Fulton and 16-year-old Kal-El whom he shares with ex Alice Kim.

Cage celebrated his fifth marriage last year, as he tied the knot with wife Riko (27) during a small and intimate Las Vegas ceremony which took place on February 16, 2021, on what would have been his late father’s 87th birthday.

Reportedly, the couple met in Shiga, Japan, while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland, and were introduced to each other via mutual friends.

Cage has since admitted to proposing to Shibata via FaceTime, posting her engagement ring to Japan.

Speaking about their unconventional relationship, Nicolas explained in August 2020 while appearing on his brother Marc Coppola’s podcast, “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months.”

“We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” he lovingly recalled.

The couple then made their red carpet debut last July for the premiere of Cage’s film Pig, at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles.