Baby Joy! Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for the American singer, Meghan Trainor, who has just announced that she's pregnant with her first child, with husband Daryl Sabara.

The 26-year-old revealed the exciting news on social media, to her 11.3M followers. "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" the mum-to-be excitedly wrote.

"[Daryl Sabara] and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" Meghan announced in the Instagram post, along with a photo of her baby's scan, which appears to be placed in a Christmas tree.

Meghan's fans rushed to the comment section to wish the singer congratulations. "Omg Congratulations!!" one fan wrote, while another commented, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! You’ll make the best parents, we’re so happy for you!"

Daryl posted the same image to his own Instagram page, with a caption which read, "I love you [Meghan Trainor] and I can’t wait to start a family with you".

Daryl and Meghan have been together for just over four years, and tied the knot on Meghan's 25th birthday, in December 2018.

Congratulations you too — what an exciting adventure!