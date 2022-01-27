Baby joy! Julia Stiles announces the birth of her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for 10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles who has welcomed the birth of her second child with camera assistant husband Preston J. Cook.

40-year-old Julia announced the special news on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a sweet photo of her little one’s toes to Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!” the mum-of-two wrote in the caption, announcing her baby boy’s adorable name.

The name Arlo is derived from Spanish origins and means ‘between two hills. Although it’s worth noting that the moniker could also have origins in old Irish, as Arlo Hill is the name of a place in Edmund Spenser’s famous poem, The Faerie Queene, and is a version of the old Celtic word Aherlow, which similarly means ‘between two highlands’.

Either way, there’s no denying that the name Arlo is absolutely precious, and has actually been growing in popularity in recent years.

“The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…” Julia lovingly added, referring to a hilarious image of her toilet which her four-year-old son, Strummer, decorated with drawings in bright red marker.

The Hustlers actress quietly announced that she was pregnant with her second child this past November 18, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for The Humans premiere. The next day Julia’s rep confirmed the exciting news to US Weekly.

Julia and her hubby Preston first met back in 2015, while working on the thriller Blackway. Announcing their engagement in January 2016, the pair finally tied the knot in what Julia describes as a ‘shot-gun wedding’ which took place the following year, while the Dexter actress was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Huge congratulations to the pair on their second little bundle of joy!