Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary welcomes darling daughter

Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is now a mom! The 40-year-old actress welcomed the birth of her first child with director husband Pete Chatmon just over two months ago on October 3, as their little one arrived several weeks early.

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, Kelly shared the first adorable snap of her darling daughter, and announced the gorgeous name they chose.

“Our everything… Indigo Wren Chatmon is here,” the new-mum sweetly wrote alongside a beautiful photo of their baby girl.

Sharing her unexpected birth story with People, Kelly — who plays Maggie Pierce on the long-running medical drama — explained that she had planned an intimate home birth, “but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital.”

“Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely.”

“Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!” she excitedly added.

“Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course. Mostly highs, but also many moments of self-doubt and worry and guilt,” Kelly continued. “I am grateful for an incredibly supportive family and community and so lucky to have several close friends who are also new moms and are sharing this journey with me.”

“I want to model wellness and mindfulness for Indigo, so I'm also integrating as much of those practices back into our schedule as I can, which is good for us both,” she lovingly added.

Kelly announced the wonderful news that she was expecting this past August, by sharing a photo of herself excitedly holding up a positive pregnancy test. “When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!” she gleefully announced in the caption.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on the birth of their beautiful baby girl and this exciting new chapter!