Baby Joy! George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting baby #3

Congratulations might be in order for Hollywood star George Clooney and wife Amal who are reportedly expecting their third child, four years after welcoming the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander.

According to an inside source, the happy parents announced the exciting news to their nearest and dearest earlier this month, with rumours flying about that they’re expecting another set of twins.

Speaking to OK! US, the insider said, “The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

The source revealed that George (60) and Amal (43) shared the wonderful news during an intimate dinner party hosted at a restaurant near their Italian villa on July 4.

“George was giddy with excitement,” the insider shared before adding that he “couldn’t wait to tell everyone. It’s so exciting. George has been open about wanting more kids, so getting two at once would be ideal!”

Reportedly, George and Amal’s four-year-old kids are “thrilled” by the news, and were told that they were going to be a big brother and sister on their recent birthday, on June 6. "Ella’s been begging for a baby sister, so they’re all hoping for at least one little girl. But, of course, they’ll be happy either way, as long as the babies are healthy."

The notoriously private couple have yet to comment on this exciting baby news.